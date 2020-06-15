What a 1798 book on the dawn of vaccines can teach us

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Carnegie Mellon University

With the ongoing speculation around the development of a viable COVID-19 vaccine, there’s no better time to revisit the history of vaccination.

One foundational text of modern immunology and vaccination in the Carnegie Mellon University Libraries’ Special Collections offers a window into both the history of inoculation and anti-vaccination sentiment.

“For one thing, [Edward] Jenner’s book gives a certain kind of reassurance—hope, even.”

Published in 1798, this first-edition copy of Edward Jenner’s An Inquiry into the Causes and Effects of the Variolae Vaccinae, a Disease Discovered in Some of the Western Counties of England, describes how smallpox, one of the deadliest diseases in history, was cured by unexpected means.

More importantly, it made that discovery known to the world, says Carnegie Mellon University’s new Curator of Special Collections Samuel Lemley.

“Vaccinations are a more recent development than many realize, and its early success was far from guaranteed,” Lemley says.

“By examining this text, we can revisit history and remind ourselves that progress usually comes sooner rather than later and that effective treatments often come from the least expected places.”

Here, Lemley discusses the importance of Jenner’s book, it’s significance in medical history, and how it connects to our current experience with the coronavirus pandemic: