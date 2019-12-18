How plausible are the planets in Star Wars?

Tikoo-Schantz: This scene is totally unrealistic. Asteroids are not even remotely close enough to each other for a spacecraft like the Millennium Falcon to have to dodge around them. The average distance between two asteroids in our asteroid belt is 600,000 miles! If you flew in a random straight line through the asteroid belt, you are almost certain to NOT hit anything at all.

I looked up the “canon” description for this asteroid field and it says that it was formed by the collision of two rocky planets. In reality, these types of planetary collisions primarily happen at the beginning of a solar system’s lifetime, and the resulting debris would have either come together to re-form a new planet or be gravitationally perturbed and ejected to other parts of the solar system.

Our asteroid belt is made up of many, many planetesimals that were gravitationally “herded” into their current position—mostly by the gravitational forcing of giant planets like Jupiter—and is not related to the breakup of a single planetary body. But if the Star Wars asteroid field was real, the objects hitting Hoth would vaporize upon impact. If these impacts are large enough or occur frequently enough, they could pose a serious threat to life forms living on Hoth.

Schaefer: An asteroid would be an unlikely place to find life, especially giant space slugs. The largest object in our own asteroid belt (Ceres, now classified as a dwarf planet) is only 7% the size of Earth and about the size of Texas. Its gravity is much too low to allow it to hold onto an atmosphere, which is vital to make liquid water stable at the surface.

Tiny bacteria could possibly survive in the subsurface brines of Ceres (if they somehow managed the space journey to get there), but it’s unlikely they would thrive and evolve into a large organism because the environment is so inhospitable and energy-limited.

Microscopic tardigrades (also known as waterbears) on Earth are possibly the only multicellular animal that could survive such conditions (again, if they somehow got delivered there), but they would be in a dormant hibernation state, and also not likely to evolve into a giant space slug.