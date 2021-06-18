Researchers: Career metrics uphold racism, sexism in science

I hope we rethink academic impact on hiring committees, whether it’s recruiting for graduate students, postdocs, or professors. Right now, hiring committees do the bean-counting exercise: how many papers has this person published per year?

When I was sitting in on the [BU biology department] graduation ceremony, I was blown away by the diversity of BU’s student body. As faculty, we aren’t representative of our students. There’s so much research showing that a diverse body of students do better when they have diverse mentors. Students should be able to find mentors on campus that can help them through difficult circumstances. Among our paper’s coauthors, women of color said that they’d had to find mentorship in unique ways because they did not see themselves represented in the faculty members at their institutions.

The most important part of this piece, to me, is that even though I’m a co-lead author, this paper evolved in such a creative way and there are definitely parts of it that aren’t written in my voice, nor does it feel like it should be my voice. This piece represents intellectual contributions from so many people from so many backgrounds, and it took a lot of challenging conversations about sexism and racism, and how they intersect [for us all] to be able to come to a consensus about what we think the system [of career advancement in science] should look like. I learned a lot through the process—the most important thing being the true value of diverse perspectives being in the room for these conversations. Big parts of this paper were written by people who have different lived experiences than me and their perspectives added great value to the piece. These are people who are still operating in a system that continues to try to push them out, and yet, here they are.

The strongest message we hope to send to the [scientific] community is that people in positions of power need to use that power for good. We’ve got the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve got climate change—these are huge problems that need to be addressed, and the answer isn’t to do more of the same research with the same people at the decision-making table. To do better science, we need to recruit people from diverse backgrounds and create supportive environments where people’s voices feel heard and valued.