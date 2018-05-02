At this rate, it’ll take centuries to close STEM’s gender gap

Share Article Facebook

Gender parity in some areas of the STEMM (science, technology, engineering, math, and medicine) workforce could be centuries away unless we systematically identify and close the gender gap, according to a new study.

By analyzing 10 million academic papers, and the genders of their 36 million authors, researchers at the University of Melbourne have gained this new insight into when STEMM fields could reach this goal.

And if we continue with business as usual, it’s not good news for some of the key disciplines.

87 of the 115 disciplines researchers examined had significantly fewer than 45 percent women authors.

Physics, for example, currently has around 13 percent women in senior positions, and this gap is predicted to take 258 years to close.

Researchers analyzed the numbers of men and women authors listed on more than 10 million academic papers, allowing them to calculate the gender gap among researchers, as well as its rate of change for most disciplines of science and medicine.

They used computational methods to gather data from the citation databases PubMed and arXiv, and then estimated the gender of 36 million authors based on their names. The 15-year dataset covers more than 6,000 academic journals, spans almost all STEMM disciplines, and includes authors from over 100 countries.

Researcher Luke Holman says that 87 of the 115 disciplines they examined had significantly fewer than 45 percent women authors, 5 had significantly more than 55 percent, and the remaining 23 were within 5 percent of gender parity.

“Topics with the fewest women authors included computer science, mathematics, surgery, and chemistry.

“Health-related disciplines like nursing, midwifery, and palliative care had the most female authors. The PubMed categories Social Sciences (predominantly social work journals) and speech-language pathology currently have more than 50 percent of women authors, and are becoming significantly more female-biased.”

Cindy Hauser from the University of Melbourne’s School of BioSciences says that highly male-biased disciplines tend to show especially slow improvement in the gender ratio with time.

“Of the gender-biased disciplines, almost all are moving towards parity, though some such as surgery, physics, mathematics, and computer science are predicted to take decades or even centuries to reach it.”

The authors focused on academic publications as the primary means of disseminating scientific knowledge and the principal measure of research productivity, thereby influencing the career prospects and visibility of women in STEMM.

Junior researchers were more likely to be women and senior researchers more likely to be men, relative to the overall gender ratio of the discipline in question.

Prestigious journals were also found to have fewer women authors than standard journals.

A small minority of journals bucked the overall trend and had fewer women first authors (typically junior researchers) than expected rather than more; these journals were predominantly well-known, prestigious titles such as Nature, Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, and British Medical Journal.

Men were estimated to be invited by journals to submit papers at approximately double the rate of women. Wealthy countries, notably Japan, Germany, and Switzerland, had fewer women authors than poorer countries.

The team notes that the under-representation of women in senior authorship positions probably has multiple, complex causes, but that several practical measures that could help to close the gender gap have already been identified, and need to be implemented systematically.

These could include:

reforming academic publishing and peer review;

ensuring women have equal access to informal professional networks;

affording greater recognition of the extra demands outside the workplace that traditionally fall on women when assessing researchers’ achievements;

ensuring women receive equal resources at work;

better access to parental leave and career break provisions;

acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of women scientists to provide role models for girls;

and affirmative action during hiring.

Holman says their new dataset provides opportunities to evaluate the effectiveness of some of these strategies.

“For example, the data could be used in sociological studies to help determine why some countries have a huge shortage of women in STEMM, while others have already achieved gender parity.”

The study data are publicly available to help researchers, employers, and policy-makers identify fields of science that need new initiatives and reforms.

Source: University of Melbourne