New book revives ‘Western Front’ author’s lost WWI stories

A new book brings readers lesser known short stories by famed German writer and World War I veteran Erich Maria Remarque.

Among the books that the Nazis banned and burned was All Quiet on the Western Front, a novel Remarque published in 1929. All Quiet follows Paul Bäumer, a German soldier fighting in the first World War, and describes in brutal detail the war’s bloody horrors. In the book’s epigraph, Remarque writes that the novel “will try simply to tell of a generation of men who, even though they may have escaped its shells, were destroyed by the war.” The book established Remarque as one of the premiere chroniclers of World War I.

Now, with the publication of Eight Stories: Tales of War and Loss (NYU Press, 2018), readers can access a collection of some of Remarque’s lesser known works, a century after the war’s end.

Larry Wolff, a history professor at New York University, director of the Center for European and Mediterranean Studies, and executive director of the Remarque Institute, cowrote the book’s introduction. Here, Wolff talks about the impact of Remarque’s legacy and the lasting urgency of his work.