How black World War I vets shaped the civil rights movement

The hundreds of thousands of African Americans who served in the US Army during World War I and returned home as heroes soon faced many more battles over their equality in American society, according to historian Chad Williams.

While many celebrated black soldiers in the streets of New York at the end of the war, they also soon encountered a wave of hatred and violence. Williams, a chair in history at Brandeis University and the author of Torchbearers of Democracy: African American Soldiers in the World War I Era (University of North Carolina Press, 2013), sat down with BrandeisNow to discuss the aftermath of World War I for black people in America.