Science-backed tips to get out of feeling stuck

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Chicago

On this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Adam Alter shares research on the tools to help overcome difficulties—from a job to a relationship.

We’ve all been stuck at some point in our lives—whether we’ve been stuck at a job and wanting to make a career change, stuck in a location and wanting to move somewhere new, or stuck in relationships or friendships.

But the method to getting “unstuck” and achieving a breakthrough might be easier than you think.

Using research-backed tools, New York University’s Adam Alter shares his tips for how to get unstuck in his new book, Anatomy of A Breakthrough (Simon and Schuster, 2024). Alter is a professor of marketing at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

On this podcast episode, Alter shares success stories from some of the world’s most successful people, and explains how altering your thoughts and habits could lead you on a better path to success:

Read the transcript for this episode. Subscribe to Big Brains on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Source: University of Chicago