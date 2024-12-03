What was working class life like in ancient Rome?

Jordan Rogers: The original idea came about as we grappled with the vagaries of the academic job market. We were still in our respective graduate programs when we were first having these discussions. What would our jobs be? How did we define those jobs? Would there be jobs for us when all was said and done? If we didn’t get the academic job, would our identities as academics and intellectuals be compromised?

This got us thinking, too, about how these questions are essential, fundamental ones about human relationships with work, and the effects that work inevitably has on human lives, both now and in the Roman world. The fascination, I suppose, is that we keep making a distinction between these two spheres of existence—work and life—which of course changes over time and between cultures. But we still feel compelled to do so. Why? And what does that say about culture more generally? About the worldview of people? About what’s important? These are questions that not many people have asked, or at least not in these specific formulations, about the Roman world. So, we thought it would be useful.

Del Maticic: I also had a personal interest in work and labor given my research on raw materiality in Latin literature. Literary artists are depicted as artisans working figurative raw materials into completed works. I had an abiding interest throughout the project in how new approaches to labor can help shed new light on the Roman understanding of literature and its place in the world.