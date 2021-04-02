Wildfire devastation lingers long after smoke has cleared

Share this

For survivors of mega-wildfires that burn entire neighborhoods and those living in nearby communities, property damage and smoke inhalation may be just the first of many ways the blazes wreak havoc on their lives.

In a new study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers describe some of these long-term and often overlooked effects of wildfires, which can range from housing shortages and unemployment to mental health conditions that don’t surface until months or years after the final flames are extinguished.

The study’s findings were compiled from interviews with 21 health and social services providers who assisted in wildfire recovery efforts in California in 2017 and 2018.

“The days of smoke and orange skies are terrible but there are months and years of impacts that are critical to consider as well.”

Here, lead author Annie Rosenthal, a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley School of Social Welfare’s Masters program, and senior author Rohini Haar, an emergency room physician who also serves as a research fellow at Berkeley Law’s Human Rights Center and a lecturer at Berkeley’s School of Public Health, talk about the long shadow wildfire can cast on affected communities, and how recovery efforts don’t always provide enough support: