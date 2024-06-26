Why do people cry?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Miami

An expert has answers for you about why people cry and the science behind tears.

It can be because of happiness or sadness. From pain or even relief. Experts say that there are three kinds of tears: basal tears that line our eyes and keep them wet and healthy, emotional tears that are triggered by strong feelings, and reflex tears that are shed because of irritants including chemicals.

“Crying is primarily a physiological response triggered by various emotional, physical, and environmental stimuli,” says Claudia Arroyave, an ophthalmologist at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

Here, Arroyave discusses the intricacies of crying: