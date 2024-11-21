What’s the best way to store leftovers?

Many of the traditional Thanksgiving foods we love are considered Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods. These foods create environments that can allow for pathogens to grow in certain conditions, so you need to control how much time those foods spend at certain temperatures. Pathogens thrive in many of the same temperatures that humans do. In the food safety world, we call temperatures from 41-135°F the Temperature Danger Zone. It’s important to keep food in this zone for as little time as possible. TCS foods should be refrigerated or frozen within four hours of entering the Temperature Danger Zone.

Some examples of TCS foods include cooked vegetables, cut fruit, eggs, meat and milk products, poultry, fish, shellfish, rice, potatoes, cut leafy greens, etc. Other things like quiche, cold pasta dishes, desserts that are creamy, cream pies, or whipped cream and cream cheese frosting are also considered TCS foods!

Consider having your guests help you put away leftovers to ensure they’re refrigerated within four hours. You could even have guests bring their own containers for leftovers. Once they leave with leftovers in hand, you can free up space in your refrigerator/freezer too. Plus, once all the leftovers are put away, you can continue with your Thanksgiving traditions guilt free.