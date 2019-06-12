Why is it so hard to stop food borne illness?

Share this

Contaminated food causes 48 million illnesses, 128,000 hospitalizations, and 3,000 deaths each year in the US, but it’s difficult to find the root causes. A new book explains why.

In his book, Outbreak: Foodborne Illness and the Struggle for Food Safety (University of Chicago Press, 2019), Georgia State University professor Timothy Lytton examines the history and complex workings of the country’s food safety system.

“I’m struck by the fact that in the US, there’s a pitched battle between people who believe that the government should pass aggressive regulations to protect the public and people who think that the government should not interfere much in the way that businesses operate,” he says.

“If you really want to understand how regulation works in the US, it’s a mistake to get caught in this debate about big government versus big businesses. Regulation is more complicated than that.”

Here, he discusses why it’s so hard to identify the root causes of food borne illness, why consolidating food safety regulation into a single federal agency might not be a good idea, and his own thoughts about improving the food safety system.