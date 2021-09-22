Are COVID-19 vaccine mandates legal?

Share this

You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Johns Hopkins University

Are employer vaccine mandates legal? Expert Stacey Lee has answers about the implications and possible outcomes of requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccines.

On September 9, President Biden ordered that businesses with more than 100 employees require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or test negative for the virus at least once a week. He earlier issued a similar order for most federal workers.

Even before the president took these steps, some had raised questions about the legality, medical necessity, and political wisdom of vaccine mandates. Do labor unions have much say about such mandates? Does a 1905 ruling by the US Supreme Court affirming mandatory vaccination still have teeth? And should employers worry that workers might walk off in significant numbers if forced to get the vaccine?

Here, Lee, an associate professor of practice at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and an expert in business law, health law, and negotiation, weighs in on these questions and more: