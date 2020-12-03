New role for ultrasound: Imaging lungs

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed an urgent need for a way to perform quick, easy assessments of the lung. Since thousands of people are presenting with COVID-related pneumonia, CT scanning is no longer an option.

Another important factor is that the first wave of the epidemic hit Italy especially hard, and ultrasound imaging was already more prevalent there. Therefore, we have seen a large number of studies presenting results of ultrasound imaging in COVID-19 patients.

Unfortunately, the clinical scanners available in hospitals only allow conventional ultrasound imaging. They’re not designed for looking at the lung. As we said above, it’s difficult to use conventional ultrasound to get good images of the lung. Since people can’t really make images of the lung, they are looking for artifacts—which are phenomena that appear in ultrasound images that can be used to help diagnose specific conditions.

For example, if there is pneumonia, there will be areas of the lung filled with fluid. Ultrasound waves cannot travel straight through the packets of air in the lung, but those waves are able to travel through the parts of the lung filled with fluid. In other words, for critically ill patients, the room full of broken mirrors has areas without mirrors. This will show up on the ultrasound image as a vertical bright line, called a “B-line.” Recent studies have used the presence of B-lines to assess the severity of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, there is a big limitation to this approach: it is qualitative and not quantitative. It will tell you that a patient is not doing well, but it won’t say how bad things are. It is also not specific: the artifacts have the same appearance whether the patient has COVID, congestive heart failure, or lung fibrosis. Finally, we know that this approach is highly operator dependent. Depending on who is holding the probe and how, those B-lines may or may not appear.

This is what we are working on in my lab: how can we make lung ultrasound quantitative, specific, and operator-independent? To do that, we leverage our knowledge of wave physics.