Quick-fix policy won’t dismantle systemic racism

As demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality continue, Americans need to be cautious about searching for quick, but ineffective policy solutions, K. Jurée Capers argues.

“If we want to understand why we get the outcomes that we get, we have to look at the policy that’s driving them,” says Capers, an assistant professor in the public management and policy department at Georgia State University.

“This is a moment when people seem to be supportive of the Black community, but the reality is some of this is showboating.”

Capers’ research focuses on social and racial equity, including how structural policies affect Black Americans and why it’s important to consider and address racism not just through individual actions, but also through broad policy change.

“One reason we still have the system that we have is because inequalities are baked in—our policies are unequal by design,” Capers says. “But if you can understand why these problems exist, you can come up with policies that get around these systemic barriers or try to dismantle them.”

Here, Capers explains the policy changes that are necessary to address systemic racism and create a more equitable society in the US: