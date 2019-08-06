Stories offer protesters’ views of Ferguson, Baltimore police

The day before I started Ferguson interviews, I observed a protest there on the National Day Against Police Protests because I wanted to absorb what these people were going through. Beforehand, I was told to be prepared to be arrested—which made me anxious, nervous, and second-guessing whether or not I should be there.

During the protest, I observed a line of officers in riot gear, which was so intimidating. Even if I wanted to, there was no way as a black woman that I would have approached the line of officers; the intent to create fear felt very clear.

While conducting the interviews, I could sense overwhelming uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and anger—for the residents and protesters themselves, their children, their neighbors, and community.

During the interviews, there were times someone would break down and cry because they—or someone they know—was a victim of violent policing and they had no idea what would happen in their communities. They didn’t know if they’d have to move their families in order to be safe, or if they themselves might end up the next victim of police violence.

I felt their anguish and anger and wondered to myself, “how this could be happening?”

When I was trying to talk it all out with people, it felt like a flashback to the 1960s. When the Department of Justice report came out confirming that the Baltimore and Ferguson police engaged in unconstitutional and racially biased policing, it was not surprising at all but felt like a relief because it legitimized what so many people were saying.