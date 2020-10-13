What counts as a ‘superspreader’ event?

Someone who has SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19—or any other viral infection like influenza, HIV, or measles—can become a superspreader. An infected person must “isolate” to prevent spreading the disease to others and must stop behaviors that cause the disease to proliferate in the population. If the person is unaware that they are infected with SARS-CoV-2—perhaps due to inadequate testing, duration to receive results or barriers to accessing testing like cost, availability, and even anxiety—they can spread the disease to others especially at events that do not have mask requirements or do not allow for adequate social distancing.

As we enter the 10th month of this pandemic, many people are beginning to experience a phenomenon known as “COVID fatigue” in which they are less motivated to follow the basic principles of COVID-19 prevention, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and socially distancing.

This is the challenge of behavioral maintenance that has tested public health efforts for decades whether it is wearing a mask consistently or with addictive behaviors such as abstaining from the use of tobacco products.