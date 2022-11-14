Space experiments could shed light on osteoporosis

Allen Liu: Osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and brittle as individuals age, causing fractures even with only mild stresses and falls. An estimated 10 million cases exist in the US with another 43 million showing signs of low bone density.

A weightless environment, or microgravity, can cause physiological changes in bones, and it presents a unique research environment without the typical mechanical stresses of gravity. It also quickly alters how cells grow and function without the use of drugs or genetic engineering.

The stiffness of a cell can tell us its biological age, predicting how it may decline in function or its susceptibility to chronic disease over time. We’re testing the hypothesis that when cells aren’t pushing back against gravity, that reduction in stiffness makes them susceptible to the same type of changes we see in osteoporosis. But we also think we can prevent those health impacts by mechanically compressing cells in a way that mimics gravity.