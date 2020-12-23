To beat the winter blues, think like a Norwegian

It might be especially easy to love winter in Tromsø—it’s magical, surrounded by snowy mountains and fjords. But I think the people in Tromsø have strategies for making winter wonderful that people can use wherever they are. People in Tromsø see winter as full of opportunities, whereas in the US we tend to only focus on the ways winter limits us and the things we can’t do.

Of course, when we shelter-in-place, there’s a lot we can’t do and it’s easy to focus on that. And I’m not suggesting that people deny this reality or ignore all of the suffering and loss and things we’re missing this year. But given that we’re all stuck in a situation no one wants to be in, how can we focus on a) what opportunities might be present? and b) the things that we do enjoy about the winter season, to bring us a little bit of comfort?

For me, this is the first year that I won’t be going home to be with my family in New Jersey for the holidays, and I’m really sad to not be doing that. But I’m trying to focus instead on the fact that that means instead of flying cross-country and running around seeing all my family members, this year I can actually have a really restful holiday and focus on expressing my love for my family by sending things in the mail and organizing Zoom calls. So those are some of the opportunities I’ll be trying to take advantage of this year. And this idea of finding the opportunity in difficult things isn’t just from a wintertime mindset—it’s backed by a lot of psychological research, including work out of the Stanford Mind & Body Lab, like Alia Crum’s work on stress mindsets.

Another big part of this mindset is getting outside—Norwegians love to be active in the winter, and even have the saying, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.” Given that we’re all stuck at home right now, prioritizing bundling up and moving and spending time outdoors even in “bad” weather will be really important for keeping up people’s spirits and mood this winter.