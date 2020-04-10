A 20-minute dose of nature can cut your stress

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Michigan

Spending just 20 minutes in nature can significantly lower stress hormone levels, researchers say.

The benefits of experiencing nature on your stress apply even if you’re simply gardening, doing yardwork, or sitting quietly in the backyard.

The finding, which the researchers call a “nature pill,” comes from a small study published in Frontiers in Psychology last year.

The research has special significance now, when most US residents are under stay-at-home orders and people are bombarded with daily updates on the soaring number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Here, MaryCarol Hunter, an associate professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, explains the research and how you can reduce your stress by getting up and getting outside: