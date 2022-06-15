How worried should you be about monkeypox?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most infected people will have a mild course of the disease over two to four weeks, beginning with symptoms that include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion.

Within one to three days, infected people will develop a rash, often beginning on their face or genitals, then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash progresses through fluid-filled blisters that eventually scab over. The time between exposure to an infected person and the development of the first symptoms can vary between five and 21 days but is typically between one and two weeks.

Although there is no specific treatment, several antiviral medications developed to treat people with related viruses, including smallpox, may also be effective against monkeypox. In 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine against smallpox and monkeypox.

Data from Africa suggests that the smallpox vaccine also likely provides at least partial protection against the monkeypox virus. Vaccinating people known to have recently been in close contact with an individual infected with monkeypox may be a good way to protect from infection or to limit the severity of the disease, according to the CDC.

Ironically, the success of global vaccination campaigns and the subsequent eradication of naturally occurring smallpox infections means that many younger people living today have not been vaccinated against smallpox. As a result, monkeypox cases have been increasing in Africa during the past several decades.