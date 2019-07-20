Lunar samples from Apollo 11 still influence research

The lunar rocks brought back by the Apollo missions completely changed our views of the moon. Before the missions, there were several hypotheses to explain the moon’s origin but none of them were very successful.

After analyzing the lunar rocks gathered by the Apollo missions, scientists found that these rocks were strikingly similar to rocks that make up Earth. This led to the hypothesis that Earth and the moon both formed by a large impact, which could have homogenized the two bodies. This impact hypothesis has been widely accepted, but the details are highly debated. For example, what was the size of the impactor, and what was the impact velocity? What was the spin state of the Earth before the impact?

There are other things to consider besides the isotopic similarity, including the Earth-moon angular momentum, the mass of the moon, the state of the Earth’s mantle after the impact. In my opinion, none of the models have explained all the constraints we have.