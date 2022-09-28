Expert: IVF is uncertain after Dobbs

The interaction of the decision in Dobbs with the prospect of assisted reproductive technology was something that the dissent raised. The majority really didn’t grapple with this at all, which was unfortunate, because obviously returning abortion to the states—where states are free to either permit abortion access or to constrain it—has real implications for ART and especially in vitro fertilization, in large part because part of the process of IVF often requires eliminating excess embryos.

Generally, when individuals undertake IVF, a number of embryos are created either through using the participant’s own genetic material, or donor material. A number of embryos are created and often are implanted simultaneously, and the hope is that at least one of them will “take” and sustain a healthy pregnancy going forward. But sometimes, more than one actually takes, and there is a decision to make. If a healthy pregnancy cannot be sustained with multiple embryos, then the selective reduction of embryos is usually advised—and that is an abortion. “Selective reduction” is what they call it in assisted reproductive technology, but it is essentially an abortion—removing one of the embryos in utero so that the other embryos have a better chance of resulting in a healthy pregnancy and delivery.

The Supreme Court, in the majority opinion, did not really say what the implications here would be. And many of the states which have now moved to severely limit opportunities for abortion care have not really said how that’s going to interact with IVF. Some states have said that these two things [abortion and selective reduction in IVF] are very different and distinct, but I find it hard to draw that line.

If there is a line to be drawn, it is really one of vernacular, because abortion care and IVF actually require the same procedure. The same issue exists for miscarriage management. When you lose a pregnancy, the typical treatment is to remove the failed pregnancy from the uterus if it isn’t spontaneously expelled by the body—and that is technically an abortion.