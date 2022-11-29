Book: Views on immigration haven’t been so polarized

Share this

Has immigration to the United States ever been more contentious? A new book explores the history.

Immigration: An American History (Yale University Press, 2022) is a sweeping new account that recounts the experiences of—and reactions to—those arriving from every corner of the globe, beginning with the “founding immigrants” of the colonial period. Coauthors Hasia Diner, professor of American Jewish history at New York University, and Carl J. Bon Tempo, an associate professor at the University at Albany, identify several recurring themes within what they describe as the centuries-long “drama” of immigration.

Among them are “the nation’s long and abiding obsession with race” and its changing definitions, as well as the enduring impact of native-born white Americans’ reactions to new arrivals on state policy and public life. They argue that there was never a time when the issue of immigration was not political, writing, “Americans have simultaneously welcomed and rejected, lauded and reviled immigrants. They have debated and divided over issues such as whether immigrants strengthen or harm, enrich or impoverish our nation.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, political and economic turmoil in Venezuela, and various other environmental and geopolitical crises have carried those debates and disagreements into the present. And while the intensity of the rhetoric and the engagement of the public with the issue may be familiar, there is, the historians conclude, something new at play in our present moment: views on how to address the complexities of immigration have become increasingly partisan.

Historically, “there were always Republicans and Democrats who were for restriction as well as both Republicans and Democrats who were progressive on immigration,” Diner says. “It was bi-partisan, both for and against. This goes back to the early part of the 20th century. In these decades, you couldn’t say which party was the party for immigration restriction or which party was against it.”

But in the years since 9/11, something fundamental seems to have shifted. “The bipartisan basis of immigration politics, which emphasized compromise between liberalizer and restrictionist proposals, ended in the 21st century,” Diner and Bon Tempo write.

“The two major parties polarized and homogenized on immigration: the GOP fervently embraced nativism and anti-newcomer politics, its immigration advocates effectively silenced,” they continue. “The Democratic Party contained more diversity on immigration admissions and border policy, but it stood in favor of immigrant rights and strongly against the demonization of authorized and unauthorized newcomers.”

In other words, Diner says, “What’s happened over the past 20 years is that immigration now mirrors our red and blue camps, creating unbridgeable sides to a chasm.”

Here, Diner talks about the forces that have driven immigration over the years, what earlier periods of nativist sentiment can illuminate about our own, and about immigrants’ role in the nation’s “common good”: