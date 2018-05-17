How the ’70s shaped myths about Mexican immigrants

My research examines unauthorized migration from Mexico to the United States in the period between 1965 and 1986. That era saw an unprecedented surge in circular, undocumented migration and key shifts in US and Mexican government responses.

I found that up to the 1960s Mexican officials discouraged emigration, but by the 1970s, those same officials encouraged the departures of working-class men as a solution to high unemployment and population growth in the country. Simultaneously, the US government attempted to address these problems by fortifying the border and conducting raids in Latina/o communities.

Migrants described their diminished capacity to belong in local and national spaces by characterizing themselves as being “neither from here nor from there”—ni de aquí ni de allá. When they resided in their hometowns in Mexico, their families and friends pressured them to head north to make money. Conversely, when they moved to new cities and towns in the US, their communities in Mexico insisted that they return home.

Migrants unwittingly resisted the idea that they were superfluous in Mexico by becoming indispensable economic agents in their hometowns through the money they sent from abroad. They countered their illegality north of the border by establishing that undocumented migrants deserved constitutional rights and creating new meanings of community life. These actions provided them with partial inclusion in the multiple locales they lived, but only as migrants who lived, at least some of their time, in the United States. For their part, elderly Mexican men, along with women and queer men, commonly responded to dominant gender and sexual ideologies by remaining in Mexico and depending on foreign remittances to survive.

In 1986, the US Congress passed the Immigration Reform and Control Act, making it more difficult to cross borders. By then, however, undocumented migration had already become a self-perpetuating phenomenon. In light of the new hardships of migration, many Mexican families decided to settle together in the United States and dared not return to Mexico for fear that they would not be able to get back into the United States. Rather than feeling “pushed” from all the spaces in which they resided, they now felt entrapped in the United States, which they referred to as the jaula de oro, or the “golden cage.”