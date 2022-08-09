Why Iceland’s volcanic activity is so special

Iceland is quite special. It’s sitting on what we call the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which is the boundary between the North American plate and the Eurasian plate. These two tectonic plates spread apart and magma leaks up in between, and the only two places on Earth where that comes on land are Iceland and East Africa.

But Iceland is unusual in another respect because it’s also a hotspot for volcanic activity. It’s actually above sea level because it has more prodigious volcanic output than in the rest of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge system.

Most experts believe that hotspots are due to upwelling of hot material from quite deep in the mantle, potentially all the way down to the bottom of the mantle. Hawaii and Yellowstone are hotspots too but neither of those is on a plate boundary. So, what makes Iceland, in some sense, unique is that it’s a hotspot sitting on the mid-ocean ridge. It’s like a double whammy.