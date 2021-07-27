Elite runners stay in the air more than non-elites

Yes, these aspects are—to some extent—trainable. Things like resistance training for the lower limbs are known to increase leg stiffness, and even incorporating plyometric drills can help with this. Even something as simple as running on different surfaces (pavement vs. grass vs. dirt) will force you to change your body’s bouncing stiffness. Simply put, challenging your body to interact with the ground differently will likely promote some sort of beneficial adaptation, if dosed responsibly.

But, I would certainly caution runners from trying to change this consciously. By this I mean, don’t go out for a run and think, “I’m going to run with a stiffer leg or body” or “I’m going to try and spend as little time on the ground and as much time in the air as possible for this whole run.” Broadly speaking, when we run, our bodies choose the movement patterns that tend to be most efficient and safest for us at that time. Moreover, because these are “system” characteristics, trying to exert conscious control over a continuously changing coordination of components is a recipe for trouble.

Putting those two things together, I’d say runners shouldn’t try to consciously change their system or emulate the elite characteristics, but rather incorporate elements in their training that demand their system to take on those characteristics. What are those things? I think we can look right at the common ingredients of the middle distance runners’ training menu: hills, sprints and fast intervals, plyometric drills, and lots of easy, slower running. These are things that are easy to incorporate into training that will challenge the whole “system” of a runner–be it the musculoskeletal strength, those neuromuscular coordination patterns, or tendinous structures–all to interact with the ground more efficiently across a range of speeds. While most of both the trained and elite runners in our study used these ingredients to some extent, I would add that the elites were certainly more regimented in them, and most incorporated resistance training as well.