Try this weird trick to make your next run more efficient

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of California, Santa Barbara

The next time you go out for a run, you might want to strap a light resistance band between your feet.

This rather quirky but oddly effective hack could make you a more efficient runner by approximately 6.4%, according to new research.

“In running, the energy is mostly wasted,” says Elliot Hawkes, a mechanical engineer at the University of California, Santa Barbara who conducted research on this topic while at Stanford University.

“Pretty immediately your body figures it out.”

Running is an extremely inefficient activity for the human body (which is why it’s also a calorie-torching workout). According to Hawkes’ study, for every 10 calories burned, less than one calorie is needed to maintain a constant forward velocity. The other nine calories are spent keeping us from falling as we pound the pavement with our bodymass, as well as braking and accelerating the swinging leg.

Hawkes noticed this inefficiency while biking at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco at a cycling track concentric with a running track.

“It was kind of an interesting challenge because as an engineer, when you see a very inefficient system, you think, ‘Oh gosh that’s really bad; there’s got to be some low-hanging fruit that would improve it a bit,'” he says.

A strange but effective running trick

Ever the troubleshooter, Hawkes and his colleagues reasoned that if some of the work of swinging the legs could be done with a type of spring mechanism—similar to the tendons in a cheetah’s legs—instead of muscular work, it could save some energy. This biomimetic approach differs from the typical design of devices meant to increase running efficiency, which usually focus on the “strike” part of the stride.

“We started at the knees, but in the end we clipped the band onto the shoes,” Hawkes says. “It’s easier to get it onto the shoes, and it’s more comfortable—with the knees, the band rubs on you in funny ways.” Clipping the “exotendon” to the shoes, it turns out, also optimizes for the forces needed for the device to be effective, more so than locating the band higher on the legs.

As counterintuitive as it might feel to bind the shoes for better running endurance, the test subjects reportedly became comfortable with the band almost instantly and no one tripped. According to Hawkes, the band created efficiencies in the work needed to swing the legs, and the higher-frequency shorter stride that resulted also reduced the amount of energy needed to support the bodyweight during each impact with the ground (stance phase), increasing overall endurance.

“It actually reduces the effort to ‘bounce’ during stance,” Hawkes explains. “Naturally, people run at the 90 steps per minute. If you could take shorter, quicker steps, it would reduce the energy required to bounce, but it takes much more energy to swing your legs that fast, so you don’t naturally do it. However, the band removes this cost for leg swing, meaning you can easily take 100 steps a minute, reducing the energy required to bounce.

“It’s surprising; it makes you feel light and kind of fast,” says Hawkes, who was among the first to test the exotendon concept. “Pretty immediately your body figures it out.”

A few things to keep in mind

A few things for those of you already considering this for your next run: The band researchers used was a piece of surgical tubing, cut to about 25% of leg length, which is “long enough that it does not apply forces when the feet cross each other and does not break when the feet are far apart, yet short enough that it does not become entangled when the feet pass each other.”

Additionally, Hawkes pointed out, researchers performed the tests exclusively with endurance running in mind; no word whether sprinters with their long strides and shorter race distances would derive benefits from this device. And, the running surface was consistently flat and level—so no trail running. There’s probably no discernible training effect; runners went back to their regular gait and efficiency when they removed the band, Hawkes says.

“Someone compared it to an electric bicycle, where you just go faster, so it’s fun,” he adds. “Why not?”

The paper appears in the Journal of Experimental Biology. Researchers from Stanford University also contributed to the work.

Source: UC Santa Barbara