Should you be worried about manipulation in the 2024 election?

Richard Pildes, a leading scholar of constitutional law, offers insight on new efforts to protect the democratic process.

With the 2024 presidential election only days away, Americans have profound concerns about the integrity of elections.

While last week’s poll by the Pew Research Center found that the majority of voters believe the 2024 presidential election will be administered fairly, there is a partisan divide: 90% of Harris supporters say that they are at least somewhat confident that the election will be run well, but only 57% of Trump voters say the same.

The same poll found that 52% of voters are somewhat confident that this year’s election will be safe from hacking and technological threats, but 47% are not confident that this is true.

Additionally, few Americans are confident that attempts to interfere with the election would be handled appropriately by courts—only 20% are extremely or very confident that the Supreme Court would remain politically neutral if tasked with resolving any legal challenges to the election.

In 2022, in response to fears over the possibility of interference in the electoral counting and certification process, Congress passed the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act, designed to update existing legislation related to the counting and certification of electoral votes.

New York University’s Richard Pildes, a professor of constitutional Law and coauthor of The Law of Democracy: Legal Structure of the Political Process (West Academic, 2022), was influential in developing the new law.

During the final countdown to November 5, Pildes explains the actual potential for election interference and what voters may expect to see in the days and weeks after Election Day: