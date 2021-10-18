What’s the history behind Dia de los Muertos?

Share this

Día de los Muertos is a time for people to mourn the loss of family members and friends, and to ensure they’re never forgotten, says Michelle Téllez.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday with roots in Mexico that’s now celebrated over two days, November 1 and 2, all over the world.

The holiday’s unique symbols are ubiquitous in some locations come October: Calaveras, or skulls—often in the form of edible, decorative sugar skulls—and papel picado, pieces of colorful paper with intricately cut-out designs.

Téllez, an associate professor in the Mexican American studies department in the University of Arizona’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, researches transnational community formations, Chicana mothering, gendered migration, and more.

Here, Téllez, who is also the department’s director of graduate studies, discusses the history, traditions, and imagery of Día de los Muertos, how the holiday has changed over millennia, and how those interested can participate: