COVID-19 vaccine: 1 dose for many or 2 doses for some?

We do not live in a perfect world. [Many errors in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to the public] can and will occur. But the most serious error of all is [if some people do not get] any doses of the vaccine.

What the data show is that two doses of either vaccine are extremely effective (95%) at preventing COVID-19, and that one dose is about 90% effective—at least in the very short term. In the real world, [that may mean that] some [people] will only [ever] get a single dose, and the data we have now tells us that they will derive excellent short-term protection. Will they maintain that protection? We don’t know.

What else is known, or can be inferred, about getting a single dose of either of these vaccines? We know that SARS-CoV-2 infects cells by having its spike protein engage with a receptor on respiratory cells called ACE2, and that all of these vaccines work by creating antibodies that block the spike protein from binding to ACE2. (That is also true of the monoclonal antibodies, such as the cocktail that Trump received when he had COVID-19). By extension, if you block SARS-CoV-2 from getting into a cell, you prevent it from replicating. If it cannot replicate, it cannot infect the next person in the chain of the pandemic.

While it has not been shown in a field study that the vaccine blocks person-to-person spread, we are certainly capable of drawing inferences based on what we do know. And based on what we know about the virology of SARS-CoV-2, how it infects cells via the spike protein, what we have learned [from the monoclonal antibody studies], and from the data in the FDA briefing documents, it is likely that the vaccine will succeed in also preventing person-to-person spread.

If that is true, then there is value in vaccinating as many individuals as possible during this current period when vaccine supplies are [limited]. Hopefully, in a few months the supply chain logistics and manufacturing issues will have improved to the point where vaccine supply is no longer rate-limiting, and at that point we should obviously work to give the second dose to all that received only one, and prioritize the two-dose series for those getting vaccinated later.

But for now, my opinion is that we are better off vaccinating twice as many people with a slightly inferior immune response, than half as many with 95% effectiveness.