Is it safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy?

The vaccine trials have shown a high degree of safety and efficacy for non-pregnant patients. Given the theoretical safety of the vaccine platform and the results of clinical trials, it is likely that the safety and efficacy profile may be similar for pregnant patients. Although patients must consider the potential for unknown risks of the vaccine in pregnancy, there are other important factors that must also be considered, such as the impact of pregnancy on disease severity, their personal risk factors for severe disease, and their potential for exposure.

Pregnancy is a risk factor for severe COVID-19. Pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit, to be intubated, and to die compared to non-pregnant women with COVID-19. Pregnant patients with severe disease are also at increased risk for obstetrical complications, such as preterm delivery. Some patients have individual risk factors that may further increase the risk. Medical conditions, such as obesity and diabetes, can substantially increase the risk of severe disease.

Patients need to consider their exposure risk. Essential workers, including those health care workers on the front lines, are likely to be exposed to the virus, but everyone is at risk when they leave their homes, especially considering the emergence of coronavirus variants that are more infectious. The CDC considers pregnancy to be a high-risk condition, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended prioritizing pregnancy with other high-risk conditions as part of the 1c rollout. This means that pregnant patients must decide if they feel the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. I hope that most pregnant patients will choose vaccination, but this remains their choice.