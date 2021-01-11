Why has the US COVID-19 vaccine roll out been so slow?

States that are doing well tend to have strong statewide coordination and broad participation of various stakeholders. For example, West Virginia leads the nation for vaccinating nursing home residents and staffers. What they have done differently is that they chose not to participate in the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Rather, West Virginia leaders used their organizational skills and connections to mobilize all the chain and independent pharmacies, not just CVS and Walgreens, to partner with nursing homes. And they used the two-week waiting period after the FDA authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to do what it takes to match supply and demand. Unfortunately, most other states chose a passive approach and allowed small problems to turn into bigger ones.

To correct the situation, states and local authorities need to take proactive actions and set up the widest possible network of distribution sites as more doses are available. As in the case of West Virginia, we need to engage all chain and independent pharmacies and standalone clinics who are capable of administering vaccines.

Our vaccine supply chain is as inequitable as it is slow-moving. To address that, we should establish Amazon-style fulfillment centers at the state and county levels that receive shipments from the feds and deliver vaccines to various distribution sites on an on-demand basis or following a given schedule. Think about it—Amazon can deliver to 70% of the US population on the same or next day. That’s efficiency and equity achieved at the same time. Amazon’s success relies on a network of fulfillment centers, which pool supply of and demand for millions of items. We need to create Amazon-style fulfillment centers that can deliver vaccines to sites where they are needed. This would help ensure that distribution sites holding back doses will not receive more doses. As we speed up our vaccine supply chain, we must also help distribute vaccines in a truly equitable sense.

We have to rethink how we connect vaccines and people. When we hear the story of a 71-year-old woman who made 184 calls to get a vaccine appointment and failed, we know there’s something fundamentally wrong with our vaccine supply chain. Finding when and where to get vaccines isn’t supposed to be as hard as it is now. Large providers like Johns Hopkins use secure patient portals like MyChart to schedule vaccine appointments, but many local health departments are using sites like Eventbrite and SignUpGenius. We have such a patched system that I fear many people, especially the vulnerable groups, will be missing out. The systems connecting vaccines and people are so poorly designed—if designed at all—that people have to work super hard to find vaccines. That’s not how you speed up the flow of things in a supply chain.

We are a nation with some of the most efficient supply chains on the earth, and we can do better. At a minimum, each state or local authority should offer a cross-provider portal that helps people verify their eligibility and schedule appointments with all the options at hand.