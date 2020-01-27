Flight safety is at risk when communication breaks down

For many international pilots, English may not be their first language, but they need to communicate in English, because English has become the global language of aviation.

If you’re a pilot and I’m an air traffic controller, you’re talking to me, but I don’t see you. Using equipment like radio and telephone, we’re relying on a certain type of phraseology and we’re required to use a certain language.

In the book, we discuss how communication breakdowns have contributed to at least three deadly plane crashes in the past several decades. This issue isn’t necessarily life and death all the time, but intercultural communication can be complicated if one or both parties are non-native speakers.

In the video above, a pilot and air traffic controller struggle to communicate.