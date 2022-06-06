Chemical exposure in pregnancy has gotten worse

There are tens of thousands of chemicals that are used in items we come in contact with in every aspect of our life, and we don’t really know how many of those chemicals make it into the consumers and if there are adverse health outcomes associated with those exposures. The ones we do find out are toxic may eventually get replaced with something else, but that something else is usually a chemical we don’t know as much about, either. It hasn’t been tested. For a lot of chemicals, the policy is an “innocent until proven guilty” approach to regulation.

Overall, our research seeks to evaluate people’s exposures to chemicals, their potential health effects, and, ultimately, we would love to impact policy where we can not only reduce the use of chemicals eventually shown to be harmful, but also try and do some of this testing before chemicals are manufactured and distributed at such high volumes to limit widespread exposure and downstream adverse health effects before they occur.

We’re using this study as a preliminary test to make sure the laboratory methods we’re using work at a large scale to measure these chemicals, so we can evaluate even more chemicals over a long period of time.

While, to our knowledge, this is the first study to measure such a large number of chemicals at once, we’re merely scratching the surface at this point. And we want to expand a similar analysis to eventually include up to 50,000 women and their children from the dozens of cohorts that are part of the ECHO study.