There’s reason to worry about AI reading emotions

As artificial intelligence systems learn to detect emotions, Edward B. Kang says their unreliable methods and limitations are cause for concern.

Is the fear of public speaking the same as being chased by a bear? Does raising an eyebrow convey amusement or confusion? In 1995, Rosalind Picard, a scientist and inventor, introduced the idea of computers developing the ability to recognize emotions in her book, Affective Computing.

For the past several years, systems using artificial intelligence have been “learning” to detect and distinguish human emotion by associating feelings such as anger, happiness, and fear with facial and bodily movements, words, and tone of voice.

But are these systems capable of understanding the nuances that differentiate between a smile and a smirk? Do they know that a smile can accompany anger?

Kang, assistant professor of media, culture, and communication at New York University, warns the answer is no.

In a new study, he writes that speech emotion recognition (SER) is “a technology founded on tenuous assumptions around the science of emotion that not only render it technologically deficient but also socially pernicious.”

Along with other critiques, he suggests that current systems are creating a caricatured version of humanity and exclude those such as people with autism who may emote in ways not understood by these systems.

To better understand those shortcomings and their implications for call centers, dating apps, and more, Kang discusses how AI speech emotion recognition works—and doesn’t: