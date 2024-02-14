Why touch is important for relationships

Affectionate touch provides a salient cue that we are not alone and that we are loved (or at least liked!). In infancy, touch is the first language we speak; it’s the first way that we come to understand that we are safe and cared for. In adulthood, touch maintains some of that significance. People feel less stressed and are less vigilant to danger when they know another person is around to “have their back.”

We also tend to reserve touch for people that we like so receiving a hug or even a high five communicates some amount of affection.

Touch is also an effective way to offer social support; it tends to be less difficult for support-providers and tends to be more appreciated by support-recipients than verbal support (which can unintentionally miss the mark when people say the “wrong” thing).

That said, not all people enjoy giving and receiving touch and touch is not appropriate in all contexts or in all relationships. It’s always a good idea to ask if it’s okay to offer a hug or other affectionate touch.