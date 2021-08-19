Expert: Fall learning needs to build on mental well-being

Share this

As millions of kids head back to the classroom, an expert has advice for how schools can support mental and emotional well-being.

After more than a year of remote learning, many students are hoping for a return to normalcy this school year. Yet children will likely face lingering mental health challenges from the pandemic.

In one recent survey, 46% of students reported that feelings of depression, stress, or anxiety hindered their schoolwork during remote learning. This was especially true for students of color and low-income students and those who reported more impediments to learning. Many psychologists also believe the return to school comes with a whole new host of potential stressors.

Erin Mason is an assistant professor for school counseling in Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development. She says staying flexible and responsive is critical for schools in the year ahead: