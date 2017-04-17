Do ‘babies of technology’ need more legal power?

Right now in the US, sperm donors are promised anonymity. They can give hundreds of donations, so they could have a lot of kids out there who don’t know who their biological father is. Also, when children do know who the sperm donors are, perhaps because it was a friend or family member, other problems might arise.

There was a US Supreme Court case where a Florida man who had testicular cancer froze his sperm and his wife had a set of twins with his sperm after he died. The children born after he had died weren’t considered to be survivors, so they didn’t qualify to receive Social Security benefits.

If you have too many embryos implanted, the chances are high of having multiple children with a low birth weight. The mortality and disability associated with low birth weight are prevalent in IVF. In Europe, they limit the number of implantations. Europe is better regulated on all fronts.

Then, we have the prospect of the gene-edited baby. It’s not all bad. It means you can edit out terrible diseases. But it does change the human species when you gene edit. And I think the temptation will be once you get rid of bad diseases, you can change height, intelligence, looks, all kinds of things.