What do young voters think about the 2024 election?

One of the biggest questions of every election is: What’s going on with young voters?

There is endless speculation on the news about what young people care about, but very little good research examining their views on the candidates and the issues that matter most to them.

The first-of-its-kind GenForward Survey changed that when it was created in 2016 at the University of Chicago.

Led by renowned University of Chicago political scientist Cathy Cohen, the survey digs into what is animating young voters—especially young voters of color who are millennials and in Generation Z—and what they think of the candidates.

With tight races in key swing states, young people might just hold the keys to the White House—and Cohen says that understanding how they may vote in November is crucial to understanding the 2024 election.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Cohen explains the survey and digs into how young voters are thinking about this year’s election:

Source: University of Chicago