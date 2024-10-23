How witches went from Salem to mainstream

Share this

An expert from the Salem Witch Museum explains changing ideas about witches and witchcraft.

As a child, Rachel Christ-Doane loved dressing up as Hermione Granger for Halloween. Wearing a black robe and wielding a wand like the character from Harry Potter, Christ-Doane thought of witches as smart, brave girls who used their magical powers for good.

Now the education director at the Salem Witch Museum, Christ-Doane researches and teaches about a much darker chapter in the history of witches: the period between 1692 and 1693 when about 200 people were accused of witchcraft in colonial Massachusetts. Twenty were killed and five died in jail, making it the deadliest witch hunt in colonial North America.

While those horrors may seem distant today, the underlying urge to scapegoat other people in fearful times is still with us, according to Christ-Doane, who earned a master’s degree in history and museum studies at Tufts.

“Witch trials have a lot to tell us about human behavior and about the way that we treat people, particularly people who aren’t like us,” she says.

Here, Christ-Doane digs into witch trials, what they can teach us, and how to balance serious history with pop culture fun: