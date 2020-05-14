In the winter of 1933, the world ‘turned inward’

A number of things happened that probably did not seem to bear much relation to one another at the time. But in hindsight, they most obviously did. In the 1920s, there was an attempt at a new world order based on the League of Nations and collective security, and free trade and supposedly national self-determination. All of that began to fall apart by the early 1930s.

Hitler came to power in January 1933, and Japan left the League of Nations that winter. Both of these were significant, intensely nationalistic events, full of “go it alone” sentiment.

The Italians continued to develop earlier plans to invade Abyssinia, now Ethiopia. The Soviet Union’s five year plan—forced industrialization involving enormous sacrifice and suffering—was proceeding apace.

In the United States, the election and inauguration of Franklin D. Roosevelt played a part in these developments. Like his predecessor, Herbert Hoover, FDR did not want the US to become entangled in any kind of world order. He certainly wasn’t going to risk his domestic recovery program on commitments abroad.