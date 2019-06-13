9 questions and answers about the vasectomy

Prior to getting a vasectomy, many providers will bring you in for a pre-operative interview. In this appointment, your provider will explain the procedure, answer questions, and address any concerns.

Your provider may emphasize the permanence of a vasectomy. “One of the most important ways a man can prepare for a vasectomy is mentally confirming the decision,” Pope says. “A vasectomy is potentially a life-long decision, so if they have any doubt about whether they want children in the future, then this procedure is not be for them.”

Additionally, the provider may discuss your family’s approach for family planning. “As a provider, I do not want either partner to feel pressured into permanent sterilization,” Pope says. “We need to make sure he and his partner are on the same page. The partner needs to understand the type and permanence of the procedure as well.”