Why Valentine’s Day gifts can be so stressful

When people receive gifts, they’re inclined often to want to reciprocate, which could cause stress when they can’t always do so, says psychology researcher Diego Guevara Beltran.

It’s February, and we’ve likely all seen them: store shelves stacked with chocolates, cards, stuffed animals and more—all sold in pink and red packaging adorned with hearts.

Valentine’s Day is nigh.

With all of this, for many, comes the unrelenting pressure to give the perfect gift, be it sentimental, such as a fancy dinner date, or material, such as a necklace.

The stress associated with selecting and giving gifts is not exclusive to Valentine’s Day. Based on the American Psychological Association’s 2023 holiday stress survey, 40% of US adults reported being stressed over finding the right gifts for friends and families for a range of holidays.

Guevara Beltran, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Arizona psychology department, in the College of Science, studies factors affecting empathy and well-being, and the ways in which people come together in times of need.

In this Q&A, Guevara Beltran talks about the idea behind gift giving, the stress involved in selecting the most appropriate gift, and the benefits that gift giving has for the giver and the receiver: