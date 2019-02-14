What are the laws around vaccines and kids’ rights?

States clearly have the authority to require that all children receive vaccinations. Vaccinations serve two purposes. One is to protect the health of the child, the other to protect the health of the general public.

As early as 1905, the US Supreme Court ruled that parents do not have a constitutional right not to vaccinate their children, regardless of the reason, since these laws are justified in order to protect the general public health. Under most state laws, failure to provide vaccinations might also be considered “medical neglect” if the vaccination is needed to protect the child from serious physical harm.

All states have mandatory vaccination laws. These are generally enforced through making vaccinations a requirement for school enrollment, including preschool and daycare. Enforcement through child welfare laws is not very common, since child protection laws generally require the threat of serious harm to the child, which may be hard to establish.