Experts: To ease tensions, the U.S. and Iran must soften their rhetoric

Blaydes: Increasing tension between the United States and Iran has important implications for both Iraq as well as for the Arab Gulf states.

Major anticorruption and economic protests have been taking place in Iraq since 2018. In October 2019, Iraqi activists escalated demonstrations, drawing attention to the misuse of state oil revenues, a lack of political accountability, and concern about excessive Iranian influence in Iraq.

The domestic popular movement critical of Iraq’s Shi’a-dominated leadership now takes a backseat to concerns about US encroachments of Iraqi sovereignty.

Arab Gulf states, like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait, have a relatively large economic and strategic importance compared to their small geographic size and population.

But regional instability threatens hard-won gains in prestige and economic influence forged over the last two decades. Iranian threats against Dubai, for example, have the potential to impact millions of people living in that city, which serves as a major trade and air travel hub for Western Asia.