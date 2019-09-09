What a Turkey-Saudi Arabia ‘cold war’ will mean for the Middle East

Share this

University Brandeis University

While much attention has focused on the conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia, one expert says there’s a less-noticed rivalry roiling the Middle East between Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Nader Habibi, professor of the economics of the Middle East at Brandeis University, describes the Turkey-Saudi Arabia antagonism as a “cold war” with both countries working with groups and leaders in other countries to counter each other.

Here, Habibi, who is now part of the Crown Center for Middle East Studies, talks about tensions between Turkey and Saudi Arabia and what they portend for the Middle East: