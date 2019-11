Older adults better handle stress of type 2 diabetes

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Carnegie Mellon University

Age plays a critical role in the well-being of people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, researchers report.

A new study finds younger patients more susceptible to psychological distress, resulting in worse health outcomes.

“We found we can evaluate a patient’s initial stress and predict how they will be doing six months later,” says Vicki Helgeson, professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University. “If you can identify people who are facing diabetes distress earlier, you can intervene and prevent their health from declining.”

Currently about 27 million people in the United States live with type 2 diabetes. Past research shows that stress associated with diabetes management leads to poor blood sugar control.

For the study in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine, researchers evaluated 207 patients (55% male, 53% white, 47% black, 25-82 years of age), who were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within the past two years.

They used several surveys to evaluate health, psychological distress, and health care, as well as studied the participants’ daily diaries to identify stressors. The researchers assessed patients at the start of the study to establish a baseline and then six months later. They examined the results with regard to gender, race/ethnicity, age, education, employment, income, relationship status, and use of medication.

More stress in younger diabetes patients

Younger patients (42 years and younger) experienced higher diabetes-related and psychological distress, as did patients with higher education and income. Conversely, patients over 64 had less psychological stress and greater consistency in self-care, blood sugar control, and medication adherence. Patients in long-term relationships also reported less diabetes stress.

“This is a diverse sample with respect to age, education, and race, which makes the result even more provocative,” Helgeson says. “We do not know in an objective way if patients with a higher income have more stressors, but they perceive they have more stress.”

Patients identified diet as the greatest stressor (38%). Other significant stressors include checking blood sugar (8%) and experiencing high or low blood sugar events (7%). Patients who self-reported greater stress also reported greater depressed mood, less adherence to medication, and higher anxiety.

“Diabetes care is difficult, because it requires a lifestyle change that you have to do forever,” says Helgeson, the paper’s senior author. “Life gets in the way of sticking to a diabetes regimen.”

Support from peers

While the study was not designed to explore why patients handle stressors differently, Helgeson believes older adults may live in the present compared to younger adults, whose focus on the future may magnify their stressors.

Diabetes is also more common as people age, and older patients may find more support from their peer group. Helgeson also suggests older adults may leverage past experiences to employ emotion regulation strategies to mitigate the stress associated with managing the disease.

After a diagnosis, many patients experience stress as they modify their lifestyle to accommodate diet, weight control, medication, and exercise routines, which can be time-consuming, complicated and costly. Complications from diabetes include heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and lower limb amputations.

Researchers did not design the study to interpret the cause of underlying stressors or identify emotion regulation strategies. In addition, they did not develop the daily stress measure to expand on the nature of the stressor. Future studies could evaluate how patients react to stressors to develop effective intervention and regulation strategies for different age, gender, and cultural groups.

Source: Carnegie Mellon University