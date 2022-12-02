What do 2022’s midterm elections mean for Trump’s 2024 run?

This is an area where I have focused my research since 2016. I’ve looked at primary voters because we know that primary elections are incredibly important in determining the types of candidates that we get to choose from in general elections. There are many races around the country, especially at the House level, where if you win the primary you’re essentially guaranteed to win the general election. And it’s in primaries where Trump seems to have a pretty strong grip on a core constituency of active and very vocal Republican voters.

What we’ve seen since 2016 is that Trump—and Trump-aligned candidates—can often win Republican primaries by appealing to those voters. He still has a pretty strong grip on this core constituency of Republican voters who participate in primary elections. These voters are active, and they’re the ones that members of Congress and other party elites are hearing from the most.

In 2022, for example, I surveyed Ohio primary voters and found that roughly a third of Republican primary voters said that they were involved in the MAGA movement or were strong MAGA supporters.

That’s compared to less than 20% of non-primary Republican voters. These MAGA primary voters are also about two times as likely to participate in other means beyond voting. They’re more likely to contact elected officials, donate money, and attend rallies. And so what we get is the people participating the most and who are heard from the most are more Trumpy than the average Republicans, and certainly more Trumpy than the median voter.

So, there are electoral rewards to be had for being a Trump-aligned candidate, for backing him, and for supporting things like his election lies, especially in many of these noncompetitive districts around the country. MAGA-style campaigning plays well to the Republican base, to put it simply.