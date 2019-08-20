Prescription omega 3s keep triglycerides in check

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Arizona

Prescription omega-3 fatty acid medications are a safe and effective option for reducing high triglycerides, which increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, according to a new study.

Every 38 seconds, a person dies from cardiovascular disease. To put that in perspective, that’s 2,303 people every day.

“High triglycerides are becoming increasingly common because they often occur in people with insulin resistance and elevated blood sugar. Omega-3 fatty acids are effective and safe for reducing high triglycerides, but clinicians often use other medications,” says Ann Skulas-Ray, an assistant professor in the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and first author of the paper in Circulation.

When most people think of cardiovascular disease, blood pressure and cholesterol immediately come to mind, but triglycerides are another important part of the picture.

What are triglycerides?

Triglycerides are a type of fat, or lipid, found in the blood. In fact, triglycerides are the most common type of fat in our bodies. One source of triglycerides is our food, but our liver also produces them. If our bodies produce or we consume too many triglycerides, they are stockpiled within our fat cells.

Research has demonstrated that higher levels of triglycerides, above 200 ml/dL, can lead to damaging deposits in the arteries, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Very high triglyceride levels, above 500 ml/dL, can lead to additional issues, such as pancreatitis, or acute inflammation of the pancreas.

By compiling and analyzing the results of 17 randomized, controlled clinical trials on high triglycerides levels, researchers found that prescription omega-3 fatty acid medication reduced triglyceride levels by 20-30% among those receiving prescription treatment.

“We concluded that treatment with 4 grams daily of any of the available prescription choices is effective and can be used safely in conjunction with statin medicines that lower cholesterol,” Skulas-Ray says.

Fish oil supplements

Prescription omega-3 fatty acid medications come in two formulations, EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) with and without DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). As there have been no clinical comparisons between the two different formulations, the scientific advisory panel does not make a specific recommendation of one over the other.

As part of the national panel, Skulas-Ray and postdoctoral research associate Chesney Richter specifically sought to assess the efficacy of prescription omega-3 fatty acids. The advisory stresses that people with high triglyceride levels should not try to treat the condition themselves with over-the-counter fish oil supplements.

“Dietary supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids are not regulated by the FDA. They should not be used in place of prescription medication for the long-term management of high triglycerides,” Skulas-Ray says.

As many as 18.8 million adults in the US take fish oil supplements in hopes of decreasing their risk of developing heart disease. While there is a lack of scientific consensus regarding the use of fish oil supplements to prevent heart disease, recently completed clinical trials have been more promising, and a large body of research supports fish oil in maintaining general health.

Eating oily fish, such as salmon, mackerel, herring, and albacore tuna, at least two times per week is a good source of beneficial omega fatty acids. However, most Americans consume very little dietary omega-3 fatty acids and, for those people who never eat oily fish, supplements could be very beneficial, Skulas-Ray says.

“Supplements can be a practical and inexpensive option for people interested in maintaining their health. Omega-3 fatty acids are important to many aspects of human physiology.”

Skulas-Ray’s lab is now beginning to study how certain omega-3 metabolites in the blood might be used to predict how older adults will recover from the physical stress of surgery.

“This builds on our ongoing research focus on omega-3 fatty acids and inflammation,” Skulas-Ray says. “We get excited about opportunities to better understand the potential of omega-3 fatty acids to improve human health.”

Source: University of Arizona